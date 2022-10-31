open enrollment

Health Insurance Open Enrollment Begins Tuesday

This year, there is more financial assistance, which will help lower monthly premiums and co-pays, according to Access Health CT.

By Briceyda Landaverde



If you want health coverage in 2023, you can start shopping around Tuesday. 

“A lot of people get their health or dental coverage through their employer, but if they don't or you feel like the coverage you are being offered by an employer is unaffordable, you can come to Access Health CT and shop and compare plans,” Marketing Director Caroline Lee Ruwet said. 

Before you begin your application, here is a breakdown of what is new this year.

Ruwet said there is a lot more financial help to go around in 2023 because of the Inflation Reduction Act, or IRA.

The IRA makes health and dental insurance more affordable, including reducing monthly premiums and much more.

“We also offer cost-sharing reductions, and what those do, they help reduce the amount of money you pay for out-of-pocket cost. Maybe that's in the form of a co-pay,” Ruwet said.

Since there is more money, Ruwet said people with higher incomes may also qualify for the assistance. 

“If you have not qualified for financial help in the past, we strongly urge you to come in, fill out an application, you may find out you qualify for financial help, even if you didn’t in the past,” Ruwet said. 

You can apply online, over the phone or in-person. There is more information here

Applications must be submitted by Dec. 15 for health coverage beginning Jan. 1. If your application is received from Dec. 16 to Jan 15, your health coverage will begin in February.

