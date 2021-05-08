Heavy Police Presence at Hotel in Cromwell

Several police authorities are at the scene of a hotel in Cromwell for an active investigation.

Many police cruisers can be seen at the Quality Inn hotel on Berlin Road, also known as Route 372.

Officials at the scene said they received a 911 call reporting a person with a gun at the hotel. Police said they swept the building and did not find a person with a gun.

Police said one person was transported to a nearby hospital with an unrelated injury. Officials cannot confirm whether or not shots were fired at this time.

Crews are still at the scene investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

NBC Connecticut

