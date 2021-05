NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a mix of sun and clouds with some very warm temperature ahead!

A bit of humidity will settle in today. Highs in the 80s inland 60s/70s on the shoreline.

Mainly fair weather over the weekend with very slight afternoon or evening thunderstorm chance.

Much cooler with seasonable air arrives for Monday-Tuesday.