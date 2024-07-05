Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian in critical condition in Bridgeport

A hit-and-run in Bridgeport early Friday morning has left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Dispatchers said it happened on Maple Street and Kossuth Street shortly before 5 a.m.

The pedestrian who was struck was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. Their condition is described as critical.

The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to have fled the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.