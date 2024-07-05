Bridgeport

Hit-and-run leaves pedestrian in critical condition in Bridgeport

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

A hit-and-run in Bridgeport early Friday morning has left a pedestrian in critical condition.

Dispatchers said it happened on Maple Street and Kossuth Street shortly before 5 a.m.

The pedestrian who was struck was transported to Bridgeport Hospital. Their condition is described as critical.

The vehicle involved in the collision is believed to have fled the scene.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

