Holiday Rush Begins at South Windsor Christmas Tree Farm

It’s a traditional post-Thanksgiving workout - sawing down the perfect Christmas tree then lugging it back to the car. Much of that was done Friday in the midst of a steady, cold rain.

“Oh it’s freezing and it’s wet but we decided that we would get the best tree because nobody else would be out here in this weather,” said Heather Moore, of Hartford.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Many people joined Moore at South Windsor’s Dzen’s Tree Farm, where tradition trumped temperature and wet conditions.

Covering the sprawling 66-acre farm, the search was on. Trees were being cut and despite the weather, Dzen’s was a busy place.

“I’m surprised so many people are here with the weather,” said Johathan Quealy. “The day after Thanksgiving, I think people are making the best.”

NBC Connecticut

Enjoying the flavors of the season, children indulged. Treats, including donuts, hot chocolate and popcorn rewarded their tree searching efforts.

People were also greeted by live reindeer, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Maureen Field was there with her grandchildren, enjoying an experience she first shared with her children decades ago.

“I remember bringing our daughter when she was a baby. Like in a little snuggly,” she said.

Aside from the weather, finding the perfect tree is a bit more challenging this year because there are fewer of them.

Many farms that sell fresh-cut Christmas trees say they will likely have a limited supply this year.

Farm owner John Dzen says this is because people bought more trees during last year’s quarantine.

“Last year, we sold more trees than we should have. So, it’s kind of the perfect storm where everything is lining up this year so it’s tough,” he said.

While trees taller than seven feet are sparse, many medium sized trees are available and people were excited to find one.

“It’s taking a little bit longer to pick a tree. But we’ll find the right Charlie Brown one for sure,” said Eric Kobos, of West Hartford.