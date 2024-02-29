Home uninhabitable after fire in Manchester

Manchester fire officials responded to a fire tonight at a single-family home on Eldridge Street.

The fire started around 6 p.m. near the side and rear of the structure.

When firefighters arrived, they found the occupant of the home had already evacuated and were quickly able to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

However, the home sustained damage and has been deemed uninhabitable. The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.