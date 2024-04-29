3 pedestrians struck during separate incidents in Bridgeport

Three pedestrians were struck during separate incidents in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about pedestrians struck at different locations and times.

The first incident happened around 10:30 a.m. Police said it was reported that a pedestrian and multiple vehicles were struck on Orchard Street.

The pedestrian injured in this incident was transported to the hospital to be treated for a leg injury. The driver of the vehicle was detained.

Several hours later, another pedestrian was struck. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Housatonic Avenue and East Washington Avenue. There's no word on the pedestrian's condition.

The third pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Main Street and North Avenue around 8:05 p.m. Investigators said the person who was struck was able to get up and walk away.

Officers urge drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and to always be aware of their surroundings.