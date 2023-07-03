Homicide investigation underway in Hartford

A homicide investigation is underway in Hartford on Monday morning.
Police said the investigation is on Prospect Avenue.
The victim is described as an adult male. His identity has not been released.
Authorities have not released any other details about the investigation.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.