Homicide investigation underway in Hartford

A homicide investigation is underway in Hartford on Monday morning.

Police said the investigation is on Prospect Avenue.

The victim is described as an adult male. His identity has not been released.

Authorities have not released any other details about the investigation.

NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.

