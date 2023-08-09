Homicide investigation underway in Hartford

Police in Hartford have opened up an investigation into a homicide.

It happened in the area of Barbour and Kensington Streets.

The person's identity hasn't been released and it is unclear if any arrests have been made yet.

This is the third shooting that has happened over on Barbour Street within the last month. The most recent shooting happened back on July 31 and left a man with unspecified injuries.

About a week prior, police said a drive-by shooting left 24-year-old Marion Edwards dead and a 70-year-old man in critical condition.