New Britain

Police investigate homicide that left New Britain woman dead

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Police have identified a woman who was killed at her home in New Britain earlier this month.

New Britain police said Lauren Gualano, 71, was found dead on March 2.

She died of blunt force trauma to the head, neck, torso and extremities with strangulation, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Officials ruled her death a homicide.

The school district said Gualano was a paraeducator at New Britain High School and she recently retired.

The circumstances surrounding her death weren't immediately available.

