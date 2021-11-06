Homicide Under Investigation in Bridgeport

Police are investigating a homicide in Bridgeport on Saturday morning.

Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls about shots fired in the 2400 block of Main Street shortly before 2 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they said they found shell casings, but no victim.

Shortly after, St. Vincent's Medical Center alerted police that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at their emergency room and his condition was unknown, according to investigators.

Officers responded to the hospital and the man was pronounced dead, police said. The incident was later declared a homicide.

The man's identity has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.