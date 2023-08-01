Education

How K-12 students can win up to $20,000 in college savings

CHET will award more than $450,000 in scholarships during its Dream Big! Competition.

By Katie Langley

Connecticut students will have the chance to save big on their college education with a new competition from the Connecticut Higher Education Trust.

The Dream Big! Competition will award more than $450,000 in total to winning students in the form of contributions to their CHET 529 College Savings Plan accounts.

This means that winners can use their money to help pay for college or technical/vocational school.

Three winners will receive $20,000, 24 will receive $6,000 and 336 will win $500, Connecticut Treasurer Erick Russell announced Tuesday.

Connecticut students in grades K-12 are eligible for the competition. To enter, students must complete the application form and answer a question in the form of an essay, video or artwork.

CHET will also enter each Connecticut school with at least one participant in the competition in an additional giveaway. This random drawing will award 10 schools with $7,500 worth of technology equipment.

The competition is accepting entries through Nov. 6.

To see how you or your student can apply, visit CHETDreamBig.com.

