How to apply to CT's college automatic admission program before deadline

High school seniors in Connecticut can apply to a new Automatic Admission Program if they meet eligibility and automatically be admitted to several colleges and universities. The deadline is quickly approaching.

Students who meet the eligibility and are graduating in the spring have until Jan. 4 to fill out an application, at no cost.

To be eligible, students need to be in the top 30 percent of their graduating class.

The institutions that are participating are:

  • Central Connecticut State University
  • Eastern Connecticut State University
  • Southern Connecticut State University
  • Western Connecticut State University
  • Goodwin University
  • Mitchell College
  • University of Bridgeport
  • University of New Haven
  • University of Saint Joseph

Get more information on the admission criteria for each institution and applying here.

