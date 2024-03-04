Norwich

Human remains found at a property in Norwich

Norwich Police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Police are investigating the discovery of human remains at a property in Norwich.

Someone called police around 2:45 p.m. Sunday to report what they believed may be human remains found at 267 North Main Street.

Police arrived and confirmed the remains were human.

The remains were taken by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Pete Karasuk at (860) 886-5561.

