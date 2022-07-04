Hundreds Turn Out for New Britain's 30th Great American Boom

For 30 years, the Great American Boom fireworks show has been a big hit in the City of New Britain.

Last year, a little over 700 people pre-registered for the event at Willow Brook Park and celebrated in the new norm.

Tony Wilson, who goes every year said, "You can get out of your car, but you don't walk all around. You can just stay right near your car."

Hundreds of spectators were seen sitting outside and on top of their cars enjoying the 25-minute spectacle.

"The governor is coming down so it's going to be quite the event," said Matt Scoffield, the Recreation Services Coordinator of Willow Brook Park.

As of noon on Monday, about 50 tickets were left as people sporadically picked up their $10 parking placards throughout the day.

This year, 1,000 tickets were up for grabs. The box office closed at 2 p.m., which means no ticket, no entry.

"The entire perimeter of the park is going to be pretty well blocked off by New Britain police so if they know a neighbor by Willow Brook Park, they can park in their driveway then that might be an alternative," Scoffield said.

Samir Wakilzada was excited when he picked up two parking tickets for his family. He never misses a show.

"It's amazing to be able to spend time with family and see the crowds again," he said.

For spectator Janeen Sampson, if you've seen one fireworks show, you've seen them all.

But this Fourth of July, she pre-registered for the event for a very special reason.

"My boyfriend passed away last month and he was from New Britain and he was all about fireworks, all the time. So tonight i'm gonna fill up the car with my kids and we're gonna come watch the fireworks tonight to honor him," she said.