Part of I-691 West closed in Meriden after tractor-trailer crash

A crash involving two cars and a tractor-trailer has closed part of Interstate 691 West in Meriden.

The state Department of Transportation says the right and center lanes of the highway are closed between exits 2B and 3. The crash was reported at approximately 8:05 p.m.

Connecticut State Police said at least one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene was still active Thursday night. No additional information was immediately available.

