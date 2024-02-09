I-84 East reopens after car crash in Newtown

Interstate 84 East has reopened in Newtown after a multi-vehicle crash in the area.

The highway was closed between exits 9 and 10, but has since reopened. Traffic is still backed up for a few miles.

The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

