I-84 East reopens after car crash in Newtown

Interstate 84 East has reopened in Newtown after a multi-vehicle crash in the area.
The highway was closed between exits 9 and 10, but has since reopened. Traffic is still backed up for a few miles.
The crash was reported at 7:30 p.m. It's unknown if there are any injuries.
No additional information was immediately available.
