I-84 East closed in Vernon after person hit by vehicle

A person was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 84 East in Vernon Saturday morning, according to state police.

It happened just after 5 a.m. near Exit 65, police said.

Emergency crews are at the scene and police said serious injuries have been reported.

I-84 East is closed in the area as police investigate. They are asking people to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.