Vernon

I-84 East closed in Vernon after person hit by vehicle

CT DOT

A person was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 84 East in Vernon Saturday morning, according to state police.

It happened just after 5 a.m. near Exit 65, police said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Emergency crews are at the scene and police said serious injuries have been reported.

I-84 East is closed in the area as police investigate. They are asking people to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There is no word on when the highway will reopen.

This article tagged under:

Vernon
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us