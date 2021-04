A truck is on fire on Interstate 84 East in Vernon and the highway is closed between exits 64 and 66.

Connecticut State Police said two tractor-trailers collided and no injuries are reported.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

#cttraffic I-84 E/B in the area of x65, Vernon, is closed due to a motor vehicle accident involving 2 tractor trailers. Please consider alternate routes. No reported injuries at this time. #TroopC — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 30, 2021

There are heavy delays. Drivers can get off the highway at exit 63 and take Route 30 as a detour.

No additional information was immediately available.