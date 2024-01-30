Hartford

Injuries reported after crash on I-84 West in Hartford

CT DOT

Injuries are being reported after a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 West in Hartford Tuesday night.

Authorities said the highway was closed between exits 47 and 46 but has since reopened. The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. and reopened about an hour later.

Injuries have been reported but the extent is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordtraffic alert
