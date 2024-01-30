Injuries reported after crash on I-84 West in Hartford

Injuries are being reported after a multi-car crash on Interstate 84 West in Hartford Tuesday night.

Authorities said the highway was closed between exits 47 and 46 but has since reopened. The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. and reopened about an hour later.

Injuries have been reported but the extent is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.