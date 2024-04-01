north haven

I-91 North closed in North Haven due to serious pedestrian crash

By Angela Fortuna

Interstate 91 is closed in North Haven as police investigate a serious pedestrian crash on Monday night.

Police said they responded to the area of exits 9 and 8. Both the southbound and northbound sides of the highway were closed, and I-91 North remains closed at this time.

The left and center lanes of I-91 South remain closed.

A pedestrian was struck on the highway and police said they sustained serious injuries.

A person in the car was also hurt. Authorities said they sustained minor injuries.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.

