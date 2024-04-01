I-91 North closed in North Haven due to serious pedestrian crash

Interstate 91 is closed in North Haven as police investigate a serious pedestrian crash on Monday night.

Police said they responded to the area of exits 9 and 8. Both the southbound and northbound sides of the highway were closed, and I-91 North remains closed at this time.

The left and center lanes of I-91 South remain closed.

A pedestrian was struck on the highway and police said they sustained serious injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A person in the car was also hurt. Authorities said they sustained minor injuries.

Anyone driving in the area is asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.