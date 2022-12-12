I-91 North in Cromwell Reopens After Wrong-Way Crash

Interstate 91 north in Cromwell has reopened after a wrong-way crash on Sunday night.
Troopers received a report of a crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-91 north near exit 22 around 8:41 p.m.
The three right lanes of the highway were closed for an investigation. The highway has since fully reopened.
Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.
