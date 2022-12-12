Cromwell

I-91 North in Cromwell Reopens After Wrong-Way Crash

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Interstate 91 north in Cromwell has reopened after a wrong-way crash on Sunday night.

Troopers received a report of a crash involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way on I-91 north near exit 22 around 8:41 p.m.

The three right lanes of the highway were closed for an investigation. The highway has since fully reopened.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Cromwell
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us