I-91 South reopens in Enfield after oil spill

Interstate 91 South has reopened in Enfield after a reported oil spill.

The highway was closed between exits 49 and 48 but has since reopened. The spill was initially reported at 3:30 p.m.

Connecticut State Police responded to the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

It's unknown what prompted the spill, or how much oil has spilled.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for more information.

No additional information was immediately available.