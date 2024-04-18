Enfield

I-91 South reopens in Enfield after oil spill

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

Interstate 91 South has reopened in Enfield after a reported oil spill.

The highway was closed between exits 49 and 48 but has since reopened. The spill was initially reported at 3:30 p.m.

Connecticut State Police responded to the scene. Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

It's unknown what prompted the spill, or how much oil has spilled.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for more information.

No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Enfieldtraffic alert
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us