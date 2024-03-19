I-91 South closed in Hartford due to car crash

Serious injuries are being reported in a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 91 South in Hartford on Tuesday evening.

The state Department of Transportation said the highway is closed between exits 33 and 32 for a crash involving a pedestrian.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. State police said serious injuries are being reported.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.

