Ice skaters head to Bushnell Park for Winterfest in Hartford

By Sydney Boyo

On Friday, families, friends and members of the community headed to Hartford for the first day of Winterfest.

“I just like being out here and it feels good,” said Maddox Quasnitschka, who is visiting from Lancaster, South Carolina.

This the 14th time the city has hosted Winterfest, which provides free skate rentals, skating lessons and access to an ice rink at Bushnell Park.

“It’s like really fun and almost everyone wants to go here in Hartford,” said Anika Rajawat, 6, from Glastonbury.

The rink is open daily and skaters must complete a waiver before skating.

NBC Connecticut is a proud sponsor of Winterfest, which will go through Jan. 6.

