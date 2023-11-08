Iconic Italian restaurant closed during pandemic could reopen in Hartford

An iconic Italian restaurant in Hartford could be making a comeback in 2024.

Carbone’s Ristorante, which was shuttered during the pandemic, could soon be relocating to fill a vacant space in the downtown Front Street Entertainment District.

Vinnie Carbone, owner of Carbone’s, said there are some hurdles left to clear until he can get the green light on the project, but he’s hopeful for an opening in late 2024 in the former home of Apple Cinemas.

The historic restaurant first opened back in 1938 but has been closed the last three years due to the pandemic. Carbone’s other locations in Bloomfield and Rocky Hill are doing well, the owner said, but the Franklin Avenue location never recovered.

"It had a nice family atmosphere. It's been a staple for Hartford for a very long time,” said Linda Feeney who works downtown. “To see it close, which a lot of business closed during the pandemic, it’s kind of sad."

Carbone said he’d been working with Mayor Luke Bronin’s office since 2021 on a plan to reopen. It was Bronin who suggested he move his location from the south end of the city to downtown.

“When you think of the hotels that are down there, you think of the XL Center, it’s another restaurant location destination for people to have a great night out and have a great meal as well,” said Scott Dolch, President and CEO of the Connecticut Restaurant Association. “They’re a staple restaurant that everyone knows that grew up in this area. What it means for them to expand and possibly come back to the city of Hartford is just something that we all want to hear.”

The city’s bond commission still needs to give Carbone approval, he said, as some loans will help fund the project. The matter will be discussed during a meeting in December.

More than 1,000 restaurants closed across the state during the pandemic, Dolch said, so the potential to reopen one that’s so iconic, is good news all around.

“It’ll bring in a new wave of people that don’t know the Carbone’s brand as much as they do and hopefully helps the city tremendously and helps with that overall boost on the city of Hartford,” Dolch said. “It’s a great thing for the city of Hartford. Carbone’s is a staple. It’s iconic.”