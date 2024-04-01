Impaired driver was going 125 miles per hour on I-84 in Tolland: police

An impaired driver was going more than 125 miles per hours on Interstate 84 in Tolland early Saturday morning and has been arrested, according to state police.

State police said the driver of a Mercedes sedan was clocked at speeds over 125 miles per hour around 1:43 a.m. on I-84 West near exit 68.

A trooper stopped the driver, a 29-year-old East Hartford man, near exit 67 in Vernon and said he appeared to be impaired and the smell of an alcoholic beverage was coming from inside the car.

The driver took Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and did not perform them to standard, according to state police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, reckless driving greater than 85 miles per hour, operating a motor vehicle without insurance and failure to maintain lane.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Rockville Superior Court on April 17.