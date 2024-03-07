Impaired driver was going more than 100 miles per hour on I-95 in Greenwich: police

State police have arrested a driver who is accused of driving more than 100 miles per hour in a 55-mile per hour on Interstate 95 South in Greenwich while impaired.

State police said they stopped a 38-year-old Stamford man near exit 3 around 1:13 a.m. Wednesday after a state trooper who was finishing up with a traffic stop saw a Toyota Tacoma speed past the cruiser without slowing down or moving over.

The trooper followed the pickup, clocked the driver going more than 100 miles per hour and noted that the truck was erratically swerving across the lanes before getting off the highway at exit 2 in Greenwich, according to state police.

The trooper stopped the pickup and police said the driver's eyes appeared to be bloodshot and the trooper detected the strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from inside the vehicle.

The driver initially denied drinking alcoholic beverages but he later admitted that he had consumed alcoholic beverages before driving, according to state police. He took field sobriety tests, which were not performed to standard.

The driver was taken into custody and charged with operating under the influence, reckless driving and failure to slow or move over for an emergency vehicle.

He was released on a $1,000 bond and he is scheduled for arraignment at Stamford Superior Court on March 27.