Border Patrol agent involved in Vt. shooting on I-91 near Canada border, police say

A shooting involving a U.S. Border Patrol agent has closed Interstate 91 in Coventry, Vermont, near the border with Canada, state police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was hurt in the shooting on the highway at 3:15 p.m., or if anyone was in custody. Vermont State Police referred further questions about what happened to federal authorities investigating what happened, which includes the FBI.

I-91 south was closed at mile marker 168, between Newport and Orleans, and state police urged drivers to avoid the area, which is several miles from the border crossing in Derby. The northbound lane of the highway reopened within a couple of hours of the shooting, but the closure of the southbound side was expected to last a long time, according to state police.

NBC News has reached out to New England's U.S. Customs and Border Patrol office for more information.

Police initially described the incident as "evolving" in a statement.