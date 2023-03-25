Injured Bald Eagle Rescued by First Responders in New Hartford

An injured bald eagle was rescued by first responders in New Hartford on Saturday.

State police said New Hartford police and Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection emergency dispatch received several calls around 12:30 p.m. about an injured bald eagle on Steele Road in New Hartford.

Constables and troopers were called to the area to help find the bird.

According to troopers, the eagle was found in an adjacent tree with obvious injuries to its wings.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

ENCON police were called to the scene and used special equipment to safely capture the bird.

The eagle was taken by ENCON police to be treated for its injuries and rehabilitated.