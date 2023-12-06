bald eagle

Injured bald eagle takes flight months after being hit by car

By Heidi Voight

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bald eagle that was hit by a car earlier this year was released back into the wild over the weekend after being rehabilitated by a local nonprofit.

Nine weeks ago, the eagle was hit by a car in Mansfield. The animal was found by hunters on the side of the road.

Environmental conservation police took the bald eagle to Horizon Wings in Ashford where rehabbers helped it heal from broken bones and a fractured beak.

The eagle was named Julian by its rescuers.

The nonprofit said it took a village of volunteers, vets and state agencies to bring it back to health.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection banded the bird for tracking and on Sunday it was released back into the wild.

