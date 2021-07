The occupants of a car were injured after their car crashed into gas pumps and caught fire in Stratford, crews said.

Officials said the crash happened Saturday evening at Citgo gas station on Main Street.

Firefighters responding to the scene quickly to put out the blaze with some extension to the pumps, they said.

The occupants of the car were evaluated at the scene for minor injuries.

It is unknown what caused the crash at this time.