Enfield

Injuries reported after shooting on I-91 in Enfield: state police

Lights on a connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

State police responded to a shooting on Interstate 91 in Enfield early Christmas morning.

Troopers arrived in the area of Exit 46 on I-91 North around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, according to state police.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported, they said.

The northbound side of the highway was closed for several hours, but reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The Central District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

There were no other details immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Enfield
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us