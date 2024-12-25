Injuries reported after shooting on I-91 in Enfield: state police

State police responded to a shooting on Interstate 91 in Enfield early Christmas morning.

Troopers arrived in the area of Exit 46 on I-91 North around 4:40 a.m. on Wednesday, according to state police.

Non-life-threatening injuries were reported, they said.

The northbound side of the highway was closed for several hours, but reopened just after 8:30 a.m.

The Central District Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting.

There were no other details immediately available.