Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash on I-91 in Wethersfield

Police at rollover crash on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield
Connecticut Department of Transportation

A vehicle rolled over on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield and injuries are reported, according to state police.

There are lane closures on both sides of the highway.

State police said the left and center lanes of I-91 North and the left lane of I-91 South are closed near exit 24.

Drivers should take other routes.

