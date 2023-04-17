Injuries Reported in Rollover Crash on I-91 in Wethersfield

A vehicle rolled over on Interstate 91 in Wethersfield and injuries are reported, according to state police.
There are lane closures on both sides of the highway.
State police said the left and center lanes of I-91 North and the left lane of I-91 South are closed near exit 24.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Drivers should take other routes.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.