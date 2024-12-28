Berlin

Injuries reported in rollover crash on Route 9 South in Berlin

Injuries have been reported in a rollover crash on Route 9 South in Berlin on Saturday afternoon.

State police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. near exit 32.

Troopers said one vehicle was involved in the crash while CTRoads said three vehicles were believed to be involved.

Injuries were reported. The extent of any injuries are unclear at this time.

At least one lane is closed between exits 33 and 32. There is no word on when the highway will reopen.

