The intersection of Trout Brook Drive and Farmington Avenue in West Hartford is closed to traffic in all directions Thursday night following a collision between a car and a dirt bike.

West Hartford police said there suspected injuries.

WHPD on scene at Trout Brook Dr and Farmington Ave investigating a car vs dirt bike collision with suspected injuries. The intersection is currently closed to traffic in all directions. Please seek alternate routes through the area. pic.twitter.com/SPPt2mEcMt — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) July 12, 2024

No further information on the crash was immediately available.

Officials are asking people to seek alternate routes through the area.