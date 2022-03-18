chesire correctional

Inmate Severely Burned After Incident at Cheshire Correctional Institution

An inmate at the Cheshire Correctional Institution is severely burned after an altercation with his cellmate, according to the Department of Correction.

A spokesperson for the state DOC said two inmates that were housed in the Cheshire Correctional Institution got into an argument, resulting in one inmate throwing hot water on his cellmate.

Preliminary reports show that the hot water caused second-degree burns to the face and body of the injured inmate, the spokesperson said.

The injured person was airlifted via LifeStar to an outside hospital for specialized medical treatment, the department said.

The incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. Friday.

The inmate that threw the hot water was transferred to the facility's Restrictive Housing Unit.

Connecticut State Police and the Department of Correction are investigating.

The individuals involved will not be identified at this time as the investigation remains ongoing.

