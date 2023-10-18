Inspector General identifies man killed during exchange of gunfire with Hartford officer

The Office of the Inspector General has identified a man that was killed during an exchange of gunfire with a Hartford police officer on Monday.

Authorities said 44-year-old Jamie Grant died as a result of a shooting involving Officer Brian Sulliman who was on duty driving a marked Hartford police cruiser.

The shooting happened in the area of Westland and Barbour streets at about 2 p.m. According to Mayor Luke Bronin, police received a call about a car with an armed person that was threatening people.

Responding officers pulled the car over when a man in the passenger seat got out and pulled a gun on a police officer. The officer could be seen shooting the suspect after that.

The Inspector General's Office said Grant was holding what appeared to be a firearm in his left hand. He raised his arm and aimed at Officer Sulliman, who in return fired several gunshots. Grant was shot several times during the exchange, according to officials.

Grant was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, the mayor said. Authorities said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Connecticut State Police said they are assisting with the investigation. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Grant died of gunshot wounds to the torso and right upper body.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police said it's unknown if there were more than two people inside the car at the time of the incident.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured. The incident is under investigation.