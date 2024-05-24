Two more Wingstop locations are coming to CT. Here's where.

A popular chicken wing restaurant chain is expanding their footprint here in Connecticut.

Texas-based Wingstop says they plan on opening two new locations here in Connecticut within the next year, one in Bristol and the other in Wethersfield.

According to a company spokesperson, the first location is expected to open sometime in either the Fall or Winter of 2024 on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield near the Makris Diner and Callahan's Bowl-O-Rama.

The second location is expected to open on the 1200 block of Farmington Avenue in Bristol by The Edge Fitness Club and Shop Rite in the Spring of 2025.

Wingstop already has nine locations here in the state and are mostly located in the Fairfield County and New Haven areas. Out of the nine locations, two of those are in the northeastern part of Connecticut, Hartford and Vernon.

An opening date has not yet been officially set yet for its impending Wethersfield location and it is unclear how many jobs these two locations are expected to generate.