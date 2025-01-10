Lanes of I-84 West closed in Waterbury after crash

Interstate 84 West was closed in Waterbury after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and traffic is beginning to get by, but two lanes remain closed.

The westbound side of the highway was closed between exits 18 and 17 after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and at least one of other vehicle, according to CTRoads.org.

State police said troopers responded to a crash between the exit 18 off-ramp and on-ramp and minor injuries are reported.

The crash was reported at 11:46 a.m. As of 12:20 p.m., the left and center lanes remain closed.