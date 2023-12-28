Investigation into fatal Winsted fire continues

The victim of Wednesday's house fire in Winsted was a man, but his identity has not yet been released, according to the fire marshal.

Firefighters responded to a home at 350 Walnut Street around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday and found heavy fire coming from the front window.

After the fire was extinguished, firefighters searched the house and found the man and a dog dead inside.

There were no other injuries reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to positively identify the victim and to determine his cause of death, according to the fire marshal.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but in a news release on Thursday, the fire marshal urged residents to use caution when using space heaters or other heating appliances and to make sure to follow the manufacturer's recommendations on clearances to combustibles.