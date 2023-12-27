winsted

State police fire and explosion investigators called to Winsted house fire

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigative unit has been called to help investigate a house fire in Winsted on Wednesday morning.

State police said the local fire marshal requested the fire and explosion investigators to the house in the 300 block of Walnut Street.

The fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. It has since been extinguished.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

