Investigation into Reported Shooting in Enfield Nets 8 Arrests

Eight people were taken into custody in Enfield Friday after officers witnessed what they believe was a violent crime take place.

This all unfolded in an unspecified area of town while authorities were conducting an investigation related to drug trafficking.

While surveillance operations were underway, investigators saw what initially appeared to be a shooting and the alleged suspect drive off.

The car eventually came to a stop and all of the people inside hopped out and tried to get away.

Enfield Police say that a fake gun was recovered from one of the suspects.

Right now, investigators have arrested six adults and two juveniles. A full list of charges wasn't immediately available, but one juvenile was charged with interfering with an officer and the other was arrested on a weapons-related charge.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident or if any other arrests are expected.