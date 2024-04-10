Police investigation underway after man found dead at Vernon park

Police are investigating after finding a man unresponsive at a park in Vernon on Wednesday.

Authorities responded to Saxony Park on West Street just before 11:15 a.m. Officers found a man unresponsive.

First responders tried to revive him, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play and there is no danger to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Anthony at 860-872-9126.