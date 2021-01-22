Kid Governor

It's Inauguration Day For Connecticut's New Kid Governor

The inauguration of President Joe Biden wasn't the only inauguration being held this week.

Connecticut will inagurate its newest Kid Governor on Friday morning.

Reese Naughton, of Oshana Elementary School in Southington, will be sworn-in in a virtual ceremony. She was elected by 5th graders across the state.

Once in office, Reese will promote her platform on pandemic health. Her three-point plan of action includes helping improve mental health in Connecticut's communities and promoting safety during the pandemic.

Reese will take over for outgoing Kid Governor, Myra Stanfield.

