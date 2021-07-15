‘Unbearable and Devastating:' Family of Mom Killed in Hartford Shooting React to New Court Documents

A Hartford family has learned that a stolen dirt bike is believed to be the reason their mother became an innocent victim in a deadly shooting.

Sylvia Cordova was shot in killed inside her home on Sisson Avenue last month while cooking dinner for her son.

"My mom was taken in a violent way and she didn't deserve to die like that," said Jennifer Hernandez Cordova, daughter of Sylvia Cordova. "The fact that our innocent mother was in her house and was killed over a bike, it's unbearable and devastating."

According to court documents, Hartford Police have a witness who knows what led up to the shooting that killed Cordova.

The witness told detectives that on June 9, he was visiting a cousin's house on Heath Street before the shooting took place.

The documents say two people were arguing outside of the home when the witness went outside and started arguing with the two people he knows as "Diego" and "Menor." Not long after the argument, "Diego" pulled out a gun and pointed it at the witness. The two then took the witness's dirt bike, according to the documents.

The witness said he then proceeded to catch a ride to his friend Omar Reyes house, when he got there, he informed Omar and a person who he does not know what happened. Police later identified that individual as Edwin Roman.

The three then travel separately over to Sisson Avenue. Omar and Edwin ride together on a scooter with a pistol and an AK-47. The witness follows along on another dirt bike.

Documents reveal that when the trio gets there, the witness said Omar and Edwin confront "Menor" and an argument ensues. Shortly after, the witness told police he heard two shots come from Omar's scooter. As the trio pulled out of the driveway, the witness said he heard two more shots and notices that Omar and Edwin were firing into Cordova's home.

"We deserve for them to pay for what they did and to live with what they did," said Hernandez Cordova. "She'll cook for you, fill out paperwork for you and she was so loving and so caring."

Sylvia's daughter and her sons are glad to know the investigation is moving forward but are still hoping the people responsible turn themselves in.

"I just want this to be over and I know it's going to be a long process," said Geovanny Hernandez, son of Sylvia. "That person is not a witness, you were a part of it and the cause, if it wasn't for you going to get those people, my Mom would still be alive," said Jennifer Hernandez Cordova.

Omar Reyes was taken into custody after being found in Puerto Rico last month. He was brought back to Connecticut and was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a large-capacity magazine, according to police.

Police are still looking for Edwin Roman, 24, of Hartford. Roman is wanted on charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a large-capacity magazine, according to police.

Anyone with information about Roman's whereabouts is asked to contact Hartford Police.