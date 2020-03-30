J. Timothy’s Taverne Closes, for Now, Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Days after Gov. Ned Lamont limited social and recreational gatherings to no more than five people due to the coronavirus pandemic, J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville announced that it is closing temporarily.

The restaurant, like several other Connecticut restaurants and bars, has been closed and has been offering take-out only at the direction of the governor.

On Saturday, J. Timothy's Taverne announced that it would be closed starting today, temporarily.

“It is with heavy hearts that we have made the difficult decision to temporarily close after business this Sunday due to the current pandemic. We will be closed effective Monday, March 30th. Although our initial intention was to provide food to-go as comfort for our guests with some level of normalcy throughout this crisis, the health risks for you and for our wonderful staff ultimately have outweighed the benefits. In light of the new 5-person limit on gatherings, and even with the stringent take-out safety measures we’ve enacted, we feel it’s best for everyone to limit interactions,” the Facebook post says.

The restaurant posted that they cannot wait to reopen when it is safe to do so.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump extended social distancing guidelines until the end of April.

Some other popular restaurants have also closed for now, including Wood-n-Tap.

Thomas Hooker Brewery is temporarily shutting down its Taproom and Cafe at the Colt building in Hartford and the kitchen in the Bloomfield Taproom.

They will continue to do can sales out of the Bloomfield Taproom.