Multiple lanes of Interstate 91 north in Hartford are closed due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer and delays are reported in the area.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said the right and center lanes of the highway are closed between exits 27 and 28.

The highway is also congested for more than two miles between exits 25 and 27, DOT officials added.

It's unclear when the highway will fully reopen.

No injuries were reported.