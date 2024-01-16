Janet Jackson's ‘Together Again' tour coming to Connecticut with Nelly

Janet Jackson is going back on the road and she is coming to Connecticut. Nelly is joining her on Together Again, Jackson’s ninth concert tour.

The new leg of the tour starts this summer and it will include a stop at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Saturday, June 29.

Ticket presales start on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Fans can also buy VIP Packages. Learn more at VIPnation.com.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Together Again 2024 Tour Dates: