Janet Jackson's ‘Together Again' tour coming to Connecticut with Nelly

Janet Jackson is going back on the road and she is coming to Connecticut. Nelly is joining her on Together Again, Jackson’s ninth concert tour.
The new leg of the tour starts this summer and it will include a stop at Xfinity Theatre in Hartford on Saturday, June 29.
Ticket presales start on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.
Fans can also buy VIP Packages. Learn more at VIPnation.com.
Together Again 2024 Tour Dates:
- Tuesday, June 4 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
- Thursday, June 6 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Saturday, June 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
- Sunday, June 9 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
- Tuesday, June 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- Wednesday, June 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
- Friday, June 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
- Sunday, June 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
- Tuesday, June 18 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
- Wednesday, June 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
- Friday, June 21 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Saturday, June 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
- Sunday, June 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Tuesday, June 25 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Wednesday, June 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
- Friday, June 28 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
- Saturday, June 29 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
- Tuesday, July 02 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Wednesday, July 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
- Friday, July 5 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
- Saturday, July 6 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
- Tuesday, July 9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- Wednesday, July 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
- Friday, July 12 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- Saturday, July 13 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
- Sunday, July 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
- Tuesday, July 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Thursday, July 18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
- Saturday, July 20 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
- Sunday, July 21 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
- Tuesday, July 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- Thursday, July 25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
- Friday, July 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
- Saturday, July 27 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
- Tuesday, July 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center