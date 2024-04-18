Thousands of dollars worth of jewelry stolen during smash-and-grab robbery at Trumbull Mall

Jewelry worth thousands of dollars was stolen during a smash-and-grab robbery at Trumbull Mall, according to police.

Police said three masked robbers with hammers smashed the glass display cases at Kay’s in the Trumbull Mall on Wednesday afternoon, stole jewelry, then they escaped in a dark four-door sedan.

Shoppers who heard the glass shattering thought there had been a gunshot and called police around 1:45 p.m., police said, and they later determined that no gunshots were fired.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Trumbull Police Department at (203) 261-3665.

Tips can also be sent anonymously through the Citizen Observer/tip411 text message to the Trumbull Police Department, by texting the keyword TRUMBULLPD and your tip to 847411.